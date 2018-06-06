× First Warning Forecast: A cool start to the day

It’s been a comfortable day today, with low humidity and highs mainly in the 70s, which is below normal for this time of year. High pressure will keep us dry through Friday. It will be cool overnight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s, under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday will be another day with highs in the 70s. It will be just a bit more humid. Our dewpoints are going to start rising into the weekend.

Highs in the low 80s to end the work week under partly cloudy skies. A big jump in temperatures Saturday, with high pressure offshore. We’ll see our winds switch to the southwest bringing in more heat and humidity. We’ll have highs near 90. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower.

Better chances for showers and storms Sunday associated with a cold front. We’re tracking unsettled weather to start the work week as a front stalls near the area. Keep the rain gear handy!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

