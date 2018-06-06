Family says Norfolk man has been missing since Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. – A family is asking for the public’s help to find their loved one who was last seen Sunday.

Jingle Jing posted on Facebook that her brother, Angelo Sobreo, lives in the West Little Creek area and may be wearing white pants, a white long sleeve shirt and blue tennis shoes.

The 37-year-old’s family said he is on antidepressant medicine and they do not know if he has been taking it.

Norfolk Police said the family has reported Sobreo missing and said if you have any information that can help to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.