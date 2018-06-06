Chesapeake’s Colin Selby is highest Randolph-Macon player ever picked in MLB Draft

ASHLAND, Va. (Randolph-Macon Athletics) – Randolph-Macon junior right-hander Colin Selby, a Chesapeake product (Western Branch High School) was been selected in the 16th round (474th overall) by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2018 MLB Draft.

This is the highest a Yellow Jacket has been drafted in program history. Second baseman James Bachtell was taken in the 25th round by the Minnesota Twins in 1971. Pitcher Travis Beazley was selected in the 38th round by the Boston Red Sox in 2006. Pitcher Perry Yearwood went in the 41st round to the Cleveland Indians in 1969.

Selby had a record-setting season in 2018 for R-MC. He made 15 starts and posted a record of 11-3 with a 2.60 ERA. He set program records for starts and wins. Selby was fourth in the country in victories and fifth in starts. In 97 innings, Selby allowed 80 hits and 30 walks. He struck out 126, the top mark in the nation and a program record.

Selby was named to the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division III All-America First Team and the D3baseball.com All-America Second Team. He was ODAC Pitcher of the Year and All-South Region First Team by D3baseball.com and by ABCA/Rawlings.

The Yellow Jackets, under head coach Ray Hedrick, finished the season with a 38-9-1 mark, setting a program record for victories in a season. The R-MC senior Class of 2018 registered 125 wins over their four-year career, also a program record. The Yellow Jackets won the Holly Springs Regional, their first regional crown in program history. R-MC made its first trip to the NCAA Division III World Series in Appleton, Wis. The Yellow Jackets finished third in the NCAA Championship, and were ranked third in the final national polls by the ABCA and by D3baseball.com.