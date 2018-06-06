Chesapeake Police investigating shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 2600 block of Broad Street that left a man injured Wednesday night.
Police responded to the scene at 9:04 p.m. to find that the victim had been shot outside a business.
The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.
Authorities say the suspect, a black male, fled the area on foot in an unknown direction.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-U[ (1-888-562-5887).
36.799042 -76.258254