Celebrity and music news with Corey from Movin’ 107-7 on Coast Live

Posted 7:42 pm, June 6, 2018, by , Updated at 07:43PM, June 6, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Ariana Grande and how her latest love affair is leaving a mark, Mariah Carey's Vegas Residency, Selena Gomez's new video, and more from Corey Crocket at Movin' 107-7.