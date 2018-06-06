7-year-old girl rescued from Suffolk community pool

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk firefighters rescued a seven-year-old girl from a community pool in the King’s Fork Farms neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the 5100 block of Kings Grant Circle at 1:47 p.m. after receiving a call that a little girl got her hand and part of her arm stuck in the pool vacuum connection port.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the girl was being supported in approximately four feet of water by someone else at the pool. Authorities took over and kept the girl’s head above water; however, they were unable to remove her arm, which was stuck to just below her elbow, from the port.

The technical rescue team was able to break the concrete surrounding the pipe in order free the girl. She had been stuck for nearly an hour.

Medics gave the girl an emergency medical assessment and treatment on scene. While her injuries were believed to be minor, she was taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters for further evaluation.

