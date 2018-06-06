16-year-old boy shot in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – A teenage boy was shot late Sunday night in the 2000 block of Cunningham Drive.

Officers responded to a call from a resident of the Peninsula Grove Apartment Complex, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment.

The 16-year-old Hampton resident was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Officers searched the area and found a vehicle, as well as gunfire damage to an additional apartment. Police are looking for a suspect and ask the public to offer any assistance possible in identifying the suspect in connection with the shooting.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips may also be submitted here or at P3Tips.com.

By Vivian Alana Caesar