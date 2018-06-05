WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? back to back episodes, Monday 6/11 starting at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 5:11 pm, June 5, 2018

Whose Line Is It Anyway? -- "Andrea NavedoÃÂ -- Image Number: WL505_ Andrea Navedo _0006.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Ryan Stiles, Andrea Navedo and Wayne Brady -- Photo: Patrick Wymore/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

“Andrea Navedo”— (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

FUN TIMES — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY ANDREA NAVEDO (“JANE THE VIRGIN”) Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Gary Anthony Williams, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#505).     Original airdate 6/11/2018.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — “Jillian Michaels” — Image WL417_Jillian Michaels_0004.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Wayne Brady, Jillian Michaels, Heather Anne Campbell, Colin Mochrie and Ryan Stiles — Photo: Patrick Wymore/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

“Jillian Michaels”— (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

A COMEDY WORKOUT WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY JILLIAN MICHAELS (“THE BIGGEST LOSER”) Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Heather Ann Campbell, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#417).     Original airdate 8/17/2017.