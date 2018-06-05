What will happen to proposed cul-de-sac on Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two city council members are proposing a resolution that will direct the city to withdraw a request to get state funding for a proposed cul-de-sac on Atlantic Avenue near the Cavalier Hotel.

Council members Jessica Abbott and John Moss are introducing the resolution. Abbott says the proposal would be “wasting precious taxpayer-funded resources.”

The idea has been talked about for more than a year and would end Atlantic Avenue close to the Cavalier Hotel. City Manager Dave Hansen wrote in a letter that the cul-de-sac would help with traffic in the area.

The city previously requested state funding for the project, but in 2017 then Transportation Secretary Aubrey Lane signaled he wouldn’t support the grant.

The City Manager requested state funding of nearly $3 million again in March. The city is still waiting to hear back on its latest request, but the resolution would require him to withdraw it.

“If the Council and the City Manager are going to search for state funding for tourism, then it should be applied to the backlog of stormwater projects at the oceanfront; this would protect our tourism investment much better than an unnecessary road realignment,” Abbott wrote in a Facebook post.

City council members will vote on the resolution during their meeting on Tuesday night.