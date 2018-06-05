× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Nice again today, a few showers tonight

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another nice day… We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. Highs will reach the low 80s today, near normal for this time of year. We are tracking a cold front that will move through tonight. A few scattered showers/storms are possible tonight, mainly for the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. Lows will return to the mid 60s overnight.

Any leftover showers should clear out early Wednesday morning. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds again tomorrow. Highs will cool into the upper 70s on Wednesday. Highs will return to the upper 70s on Thursday and warm into the low 80s on Friday. Rain chances will stay low for the end of the work week with mostly sunny skies.

Highs will warm into the mid to upper 80s this weekend. We will see partly cloudy skies Saturday. Rain chances will go up on Sunday as a cold front moves in.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N/SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW/NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 5th

1985 Severe Weather: Central Virginia, Virginia Beach

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

