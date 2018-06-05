Tribe fitness offers new ways to workout with your tribe in Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Tribe training is a group workout looking to fill the gap between high cost personal training and group exercise classes.

It is a cost effective way for team members to join a small group of six to 10 people who train together at the same time two or three times a week for six weeks.

Each Tribe is led by their team coach, who remains the same coach throughout the season.

The goal is to get to know and understand each team member's goals and motivation behind exercise.

At Inlet Fitness, they offer three classes: Tribe Fit, Tribe Life, and Tribe Punch.

TribeFit is a High Intensity Interval Training (H.I.I.T.) program designed to help you move and perform like an athlete. This program uses a combination of strength, power, and conditioning exercises along with mobility training to enhance the athletic performance and achieve a lean strong body.

Benefits include:

Rapid improvement in cardiovascular fitness

Increased speed, strength, and stamina

Increased weight loss by maximizing calorie burn

Increased metabolism by burning calories for hours after the session

Results!

TribeLife is a Low Impact Program that combines full Body aerobic movements, 3D functional exercises as well as core and mobility exercises. The programs is designed using low impact exercises that are not strenuous on your joints. TribeLife will give you renewed energy to take on more of what life has to offer.

Benefits include:

Improved Cardiovascular Fitness

Improved Strength and Stamina

Increased Levels of Mobility

Improved Weight Loss with an Increase in Metabolism

TribePunch is a Boxing/kickboxing program that focuses on learning new skills, as well as increase power, endurance, and mental toughness. There are boxing conditioning stations as well as coach time to learn and perfect boxing/kickboxing combos and movements.

Benefits include: