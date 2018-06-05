Tractor trailer damages power lines in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – A tractor trailer coming from the East End Baptist Church in the 1000 block of Portsmouth Boulevard Tuesday has taken down a power line and has caused several power poles to break.

Dispatchers received the call at 2:02 p.m.

Suffolk Police say the right lane of Portsmouth Boulevard westbound is currently closed. The left lane remains open. The road will be closed for several hours as crews from Dominion Energy work to replace the damaged poles and lines.

Dominion Energy said that the downed lines caused power outages in the area that affected more than 3,100 residences. As of 5 p.m., approximately 552 customers are still without power.

Traffic signals at the intersection of Nansemond Parkway and Portsmouth Boulevard as well as Wilroy Road and Constance Road had gone out earlier. These lights are now working.

No injuries were reported during this incident.