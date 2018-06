Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Perhaps the fourth straight installment of Warriors vs. Cavaliers in the NBA Finals is causing fans and media members to run out of storylines? Because it sure seems like there's been an increase in officiating analysis - and it hasn't been positive chatter.

In his latest installment of Think with Wink, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler weighs-in on the growing trend of criticizing officials, umpires and referees.

