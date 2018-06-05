The Norfolk SPCA helps us keep our pets safe in the heat on Coast Live

NORFOLK, VA - Just like their owners, pets need protection from the summer heat. And some of the ways they are effected my surprise you. Tabitha Brandvold and Kim Sherlaw from the Norfolk SPCA share how to keep your furry friends safe and cool on a hot summer day.  For more information about the Norfolk SPCA visit norfolkspca.com.