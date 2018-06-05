Swimming advisories issued for multiple Ocean View beaches

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk’s Department of Public Health issued swimming advisories Tuesday for multiple Ocean View beaches in the city.

These beaches in Norfolk include East Community Beach, 21st Bay Street, 5th Bay Street, Capeview Ave, North Community Beach, Ocean View Park, Sarah Constant Beach, 10th View Street and 13th View Street.

According to city officials, Water testing conducted today revealed enterococci bacteria levels at these sites exceeding State Water Quality Standards. Signs have been posted to alert the public of this advisory. Health officials will continue testing the beach waters and will remove posted signs and notify the public when the bacteria levels decrease to meet state standards.

The Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health samples the beach waters in Ocean View during swimming season on a bi-weekly basis. This testing goes from mid-May to the end of September.

Enterococci bacteria are a group of indicator organisms used to determine the extent of fecal contamination in recreational waters.

While enterococci bacteria do not cause illness, scientific studies indicate that their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the state standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness.

For additional information on these Swimming Advisories, contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health Environmental Health Division at 757-683-2712.