State Police arrest man who stole armored personnel vehicle, drove it into downtown Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A man who fled from troopers in a stolen armored personnel vehicle surrendered Tuesday and is now in police custody, according to Virginia State Police.

“As of 9:40 p.m., the driver of the armored personnel carrier had stopped the vehicle and surrendered to Virginia State Police. The vehicle stopped at East Broad Street and 11th Street in the City of Richmond,” said a State Police spokesperson.

CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil reports that a soldier from Fort Pickett stole the tank and drove it from Fort Pickett in Nottoway County to Interstate 95.

State Police says at 7:55 p.m., they were notified that the vehicle, which is not equipped with a weapon, was taken from Fort Pickett. They began pursued the vehicle since receiving the initial report and traveled along with it from Nottoway County to Richmond.

The vehicle was then driven east on Route 460 at a maximum speed of about 40 mph, according to State Police.

There were no crashes or injuries involving the vehicle, police say.

The driver, an adult male, was taken into Virginia State Police custody. Charges are pending.

Crime insider sources says suspect, whose name has not been released, is active duty military and lives in the fan area.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video