Norfolk FBI invites public to attend free training seminar on youth issues

HAMPTON, Va. – The Norfolk Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in partnership with Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple, will hold a free training event to educate the community about threats impacting today’s youth.

The seminar will take place on Tuesday, June 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple, Fellowship Hall located at 3100 Butternut Drive in Hampton.

The event will include presentations on the issues of opioid addiction, target violence, social media, victim services and panel discussions. Registration is required due to limited seating.

Click here or email vbtorres@fbi.gov to register.

By Anna Marie Lopez