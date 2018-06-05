New app helps those discover why Virginia is for history lovers

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Virginia is for lovers of all sorts, and with a new app by American Evolution, history buffs will find out that this is certainly true.

According to the company, the new app allows you to learn about the over 400 years of history in Virginia, whether that be on your couch or visiting the many trails and historic sites that encompass the commonwealth.

The app allows you to learn about more than 200 historic locations, with extra details and social media interaction with the hashtag #VAHistoryTrails.

This new app also gives you notification of upcoming events and festivals. Officials also say that it is easy to set up.

To learn more information, and download the app, click here. You can also watch the YouTube video above to learn more.