Navy working with Florida researchers on “mothership” drones to protect the coast

DANIA BEACH, Fl. – A group of researchers from Florida Atlantic University are working with the Navy to develop robotic boats to help launch both aerial and underwater drones.

Last month the College of Engineering and Computer Science at Florida Atlantic University announced it had been awarded a $1.25 million grant by the Office of Naval Research for the project.

Over a five-year-span, the project will support “autonomous unmanned marine vehicle platforms for coastal surveillance, coastal surveys, target tracking and protection of at-sea assets,” according to the university.

“Our focus will be on developing a multi-vehicle system that can safely and reliably navigate coastal waters with a high level of autonomy while performing assigned tasks,” said Dr. Manhar Dhanak, principal investigator of the award.

“We will build on our ongoing efforts and leverage technological advances in sensor systems for perception and communication, as well as in computer architecture and robotic frameworks,” he continued.

Unmanned underwater vehicles have key advantages over other platforms, including anti-submarine warfare, mine countermeasures, and persistent surveillance.

The Navy also finds them beneficial for cost-savings and ability to provide almost constant surveillance of an area, while also helping to keep Sailors out of dangerous situations.