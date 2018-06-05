Man injured, homes damaged following Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Police need your help finding a suspect in connection with a shooting that happened Monday evening.

Police got a call around 9:30 p.m. about a shooting in the area of Easterly Avenue and Foley Street.

When officers arrived, they found the 34-year-old Hampton man lying in the intersection with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Officers checked the area and found two homes in the 1000 block of Easterly Avenue that were damaged from the gunfire. However, there were no other reported injuries.

There were several shell casings and drugs found at the scene.

A preliminary investigation shows that the suspect and victim fired shots at each other. However, the exact motive and circumstances are unknown at this time.

If you have any information that might help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.