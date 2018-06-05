Frontier Airlines adds nonstop flights from Norfolk to Vegas

NORFOLK, Va. – What happens in Vegas may stay in Vegas, but it starts in Norfolk!

Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday that it has added service on 15 new routes across the United States, including nonstop flights from Norfolk International Airport to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

According to Norfolk International, the year-round service will operate 2-3 times per week (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday) beginning on August 12.

Introductory fares start at $69 and must be reserved by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, June 8.

