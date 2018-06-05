× First Warning Forecast: 70s And Sunshine

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Most spots are in the upper 70s and lower 80s with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. We are tracking a cold front that will move through tonight. A few scattered showers/storms are possible tonight, mainly for the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore, with the rest of us staying dry. Lows will return to the mid 60s overnight.

Any leftover showers should clear out early Wednesday morning and temperatures will start off in the low to mid 60s once again. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds again tomorrow. Highs will cool into the upper 70s on Wednesday. Highs will return to the upper 70s on Thursday and warm into the low 80s on Friday. Rain chances will stay low for the end of the work week with mostly sunny skies.

For the weekend we will make it to a high of 87 for both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be on the drier side with only a 30% chance of rain and a 50% chance of rain for Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N/SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW/NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 5th

1985 Severe Weather: Central Virginia, Virginia Beach

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

