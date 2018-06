NORFOLK, Va. – Firefighters in Norfolk responded to a fire at an apartment complex in the city Tuesday evening.

According to officials, the call came in from dispatch around 7:30 p.m. for a fire in the 9500 block of 21st Bay St.

Units arrived to find the fire coming from a storage shed that is attached to the complex.

One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and the fire was under control by 8 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

