Chesapeake Police need help locating suspect wanted for assault and battery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police need help from the community to find a man accused of assaulting a family member.
Kayleb Warren Coker is wanted on charges of domestic assault and battery and strangulation.
According to police, he choked a family member at a home in the Hickory section of the city.
If you know where he is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.
Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.
Reward money is paid by Crime Line, which is run by volunteers and funded entirely with donations.