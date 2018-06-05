Chesapeake Police need help locating suspect wanted for assault and battery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police need help from the community to find a man accused of assaulting a family member.

Kayleb Warren Coker is wanted on charges of domestic assault and battery and strangulation.

According to police, he choked a family member at a home in the Hickory section of the city.

If you know where he is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

App – P3 Tips for Apple or Android

Online – P3 Tips

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Reward money is paid by Crime Line, which is run by volunteers and funded entirely with donations.