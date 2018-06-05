7-month-old Virginia AMBER Alert baby located safe; father arrested

DANVILLE, Va. — A 7-month-old girl whom officials issued an AMBER Alert for Sunday has been found safe.

According to Danville Police, Emma appears to be in good health and is being evaluated at a hospital in North Carolina.

Emma’s father, 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy, was arrested in Randleman, North Carolina. Officials from Danville Police, FBI, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Secret Service assisted in the search and arrest.

Virginia State Police say the girl, Emma Grace Kennedy, was abducted by her father, an armed sex offender. Police said Kennedy assaulted the infant’s mother before taking the girl at the Kwik Stop on Riverside Drive in Danville Sunday evening.

The AMBER Alert has been canceled.