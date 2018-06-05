27-year-old shot multiple times in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Police in Elizabeth City are investigating the shooting of a 27-year-old man around 5 p.m. on Monday.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, and police responded to find the victim, Darryl Kevin Mullen, inside a grey 2013 Nissan Sentra with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

After being transported by medical personnel to a local hospital, Mullen was then medivaced to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital because of the extent of his injuries.

Police nor medical personnel have told News 3 how the victim is doing, and no further information has been released on whether there are known suspects in this case.

This is an active investigation and the Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.