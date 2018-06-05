2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival to air in October on WGNT 27



The CW’s Exclusive Telecast of the 2018 “iHeartRadio Music Festival” to Air Sunday, Oct. 7 and Monday, Oct. 8

Artists Scheduled to Appear Include Justin Timberlake, Carrie Underwood, Mariah Carey, Imagine Dragons, Jason Aldean, Panic! At the Disco, Kelly Clarkson, Kygo, Rae Sremmurd, and Many Others

June 5, 2018 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network’s exclusive telecast of the biggest concert event of the year, the IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, will air on consecutive nights, Sunday, October 7 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) and Monday, October 8 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, this year’s epic two-day lineup will feature performances by Justin Timberlake, Jack White, Carrie Underwood, Mariah Carey, Imagine Dragons, Jason Aldean, Sam Smith, Luke Bryan, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Panic! At The Disco, Kelly Clarkson, Shawn Mendes, Kygo, Rae Sremmurd, Logic and more. The CW will also exclusively livestream the epic two-day concert event as it happens, September 21 and 22, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., on CWTV.com and on The CW app.