NORFOLK, Va. – WWE is heading back to Hampton Roads this summer!

Scope Arena will host the wrestling league’s SummerSlam HeatWave Tour on Saturday, August 11, at 7:30 p.m.

The double main event will feature Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley vs Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens .

Seth Rollins will also face off against Elias for the International Championship Match.

Tickets for the event go on sale June 8 at 10 a.m.

