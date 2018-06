Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Over the last two decades, the number of Americans with kidney cancer has risen each year. The most common type of kidney cancer, renal cell carcinoma (RCC), generally affects people between 50 and 70 years of age.

We are joined by Dr. Saby George, who specializes in the treatment of kidney, bladder and prostate cancers, and Dena Battle, President of KCCure to discuss the best treatment options.

For more info, visit kccure.com.