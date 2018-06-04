We taste some hot new options for Summer from Tropical Smoothie Café on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We sit down with our friends from Tropical Smoothie Café to learn about their NEW Pressed Sandwiches.

Register now for the Tropical Smoothie Café 5K and Junior Smoothie 1 Miler on Sunday, July 1st at Mount Trashmore to benefit Camp Sunshine. Go to TropicalSmoothie5k,com for more details and use the code COASTLIVE to save $10 on the registration.

And be sure to celebrate National Flip Flop Day at Tropical Smoothie Café. Visit any café on Friday, June 15th from 2-7p wearing flip flops and receive a FREE Sunshine Smoothie.

Presented by Tropical Smoothie Café

Tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.