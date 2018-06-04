Virginia Beach City FC helping create a pipeline to professional soccer for youth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Soccer is inching near center stage as the World Cup gets ready to start. In Virginia Beach, soccer never sleeps.

Semi-professional club Virginia Beach City FC is just four months into their new partnership with Major League Soccer club D.C. United, and are looking to make a difference in the community.

On Sunday, before a game against the United's U-23 team, VB City FC hosted a youth clinic, instructing grade school kids on fundamentals and short-field technique. Since the club's inception, two VB City FC players have been selected in the MLS Super Draft.

Their hope with the new partnership, is to continue identifying Hampton Roads talent that can eventually play on the professional level. "Ultimately we want to provide that pathway," said club head coach Brian Hinkey, who is also the regional scout for the United.

"Not everybody is going to make that level, but having it available, having it as a tangible thing in the area is huge for our players. They can look at it and say 'I'm not just watching MLS on TV or watching the Premier League on TV. It's right here in our area, and I can go see it. I can see it live, and I can be a part of that one day."

Hinkey also told News 3 they hope to gain more resources and be a direct pipeline to the United as their partnership furthers down the line.