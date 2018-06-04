Several local shelters offering animal adoption fee discounts until June 10

NORFOLK, Va. – Several local shelters are offering discounted adoption fees to celebrate adoption and the work of shelter professionals every day.

Now through June 10, it will cost $50 to adopt a dog and just $15 to adopt cats and rabbits.

The adoption fee comes with spay or neuter surgery, microchip, appropriate vaccines and more.

Participating shelters include:

  • Virginia Beach Animal Care & Adoption Center
  • Chesapeake Humane Society
  • Portsmouth Humane Society
  • Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter
  • PETA
  • Suffolk Animal Care Center
  • Norfolk SPCA
  • Heritage Humane Society
  • Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society
  • Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center
  • Chesapeake Animal Services
  • Virginia Beach SPCA