Several local shelters offering animal adoption fee discounts until June 10

NORFOLK, Va. – Several local shelters are offering discounted adoption fees to celebrate adoption and the work of shelter professionals every day.
Now through June 10, it will cost $50 to adopt a dog and just $15 to adopt cats and rabbits.
The adoption fee comes with spay or neuter surgery, microchip, appropriate vaccines and more.
Participating shelters include:
- Virginia Beach Animal Care & Adoption Center
- Chesapeake Humane Society
- Portsmouth Humane Society
- Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter
- PETA
- Suffolk Animal Care Center
- Norfolk SPCA
- Heritage Humane Society
- Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society
- Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center
- Chesapeake Animal Services
- Virginia Beach SPCA