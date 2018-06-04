Portsmouth Police investigating overnight shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Portsmouth man may not survive after being shot early Monday morning.

Police were called to the 100 block of Cavalier Boulevard at 12:42 a.m.

Once on scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body.

He was rushed to the hospital and is considered to have life-threatening injuries.

Right now, there are no updates on his condition.

News 3 is still working to find out who shot him and why.

