Portsmouth Police investigating overnight deadly shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A 25-year-old Portsmouth man has died after being shot early Monday morning around 1 a.m.

According to officials, the Portsmouth Police Department was called to the 100 block of Cavalier Boulevard, once on scene, found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body.

He was rushed to the hospital were he later succumbed to his injuries.

Right now, there are no updates on his condition. But, the victim has been identified as Malcolm J. Hopkins of Portsmouth.

News 3 is still working to find out who shot him and why.

Stay with News 3 for any new developments.