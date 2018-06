Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We sit down with CDR Dave Hecht and two local reenactors to discuss plans for the commemoration of the 76th anniversary of the Battle of Midway, Thursday, June 7 at 1 p.m.

It will be held at the Association of Naval Aviation Monument Park, 25th & Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach. The event is free and open to the public.