Person of interest detained in connection with Virginia Beach bank robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened at the BayPort Credit Union in the 5200 block of Providence Road in the Providence Square Shopping Center Monday.

The call came in at 3:47 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that a suspect entered the bank and demanded money from the bank teller. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene on foot.

Officers have located a person of interest, who is currently being held for questioning.

There is no further information.

