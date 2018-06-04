Norfolk SPCA needs some wish list items to help find animals forever homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - You may not be able to give an animal in need a forever home, but that doesn't mean you can't make a difference.

Norfolk SPCA needs donations to help them train dogs so that they have a better chance at being adopted.

Here are some of the items they are asking for:

Peanut butter for training and enrichment

Dog training treats

Hot dogs for training and enrichment

String cheese training and enrichment

Chicken broth for nutrition and enrichment

Kong toys small, medium and large sizes

Nylabone chew toys

Easy walk harnesses, XS, S, M, L, XL

Purple dog collars all sizes with safety clasps

Cat treats hard and soft

Catnip (dried)

Small litter boxes

Small cat carriers

Feilway spray/ diffusers

Miracle nipples for kitten fosters

Snuggle safes for kitten fosters

2 small kitchen scales for weighing kittens

For a full list of the items, visit their website here.

You can make donations in person to Norfolk SPCA at 916 Ballentine Boulevard or call (757)-622-3319.

