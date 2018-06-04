Norfolk SPCA needs some wish list items to help find animals forever homes

Norfolk SPCA needs donations to help them train dogs so that they have a better chance at being adopted.
Here are some of the items they are asking for:
- Peanut butter for training and enrichment
- Dog training treats
- Hot dogs for training and enrichment
- String cheese training and enrichment
- Chicken broth for nutrition and enrichment
- Kong toys small, medium and large sizes
- Nylabone chew toys
- Easy walk harnesses, XS, S, M, L, XL
- Purple dog collars all sizes with safety clasps
- Cat treats hard and soft
- Catnip (dried)
- Small litter boxes
- Small cat carriers
- Feilway spray/ diffusers
- Miracle nipples for kitten fosters
- Snuggle safes for kitten fosters
- 2 small kitchen scales for weighing kittens
For a full list of the items, visit their website here.
You can make donations in person to Norfolk SPCA at 916 Ballentine Boulevard or call (757)-622-3319.
36.853557 -76.247981