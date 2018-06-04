Norfolk SPCA needs some wish list items to help find animals forever homes

Posted 5:49 am, June 4, 2018, by , Updated at 07:10AM, June 4, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. - You may not be able to give an animal in need a forever home, but that doesn't mean you can't make a difference.

Norfolk SPCA needs donations to help them train dogs so that they have a better chance at being adopted.

Here are some of the items they are asking for:

  • Peanut butter for training and enrichment
  • Dog training treats
  • Hot dogs for training and enrichment
  • String cheese training and enrichment
  • Chicken broth for nutrition and enrichment
  • Kong toys small, medium and large sizes
  • Nylabone chew toys
  • Easy walk harnesses, XS, S, M, L, XL
  • Purple dog collars all sizes with safety clasps
  • Cat treats hard and soft
  • Catnip (dried)
  • Small litter boxes
  • Small cat carriers
  • Feilway spray/ diffusers
  • Miracle nipples for kitten fosters
  • Snuggle safes for kitten fosters
  • 2 small kitchen scales for weighing kittens

For a full list of the items, visit their website here.

You can make donations in person to Norfolk SPCA at 916 Ballentine Boulevard or call (757)-622-3319.