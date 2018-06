NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are here to protect and serve, no matter the species.

Two officers with the Norfolk Police Department rescued a turtle from underneath a parked car Monday.

You never know when you’ll be called to action! #NorfolkPD Officer Sheetz and Officer Wiltshire-Allen rescued a turtle today from underneath a parked car. The officers transported the turtle to a safe location where he can begin the next chapter of his life. Way to go! pic.twitter.com/oeIzsJQqPE — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) June 4, 2018

Officer Sheetz and Officer Wiltshire-Allen then took the turtle to a safe location so it could live its life freely.

Great job!