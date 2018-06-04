Newport News Police make arrest in credit union robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News have arrested a 30-year-old man for robbing a Virginia Educators Credit Union in the city.

According to officials, the suspect, Kealii Jordan Uale, allegedly committed the robbery at the credit union in the 12600 block of Nettles Drive in the city. Jordan apparently had his face covered when he pulled a knife on those at the credit union during the incident.

After leaving with an undisclosed amount of money, Uale supposedly fled the bank, later being taken into custody in the 500 block of Waters Edge Drive.

Uale has been charged with:

(1) ROBBERY: ALL

(2) CONCEALED WEAPON: CARRY

(3) WEAR MASKS IN CERTAIN PLACES