Newport News man arrested for threatening to burn woman’s house down

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News arrested a 22-year-old man on Monday for allegedly threatening to burn a woman’s house down.

According to officials, Jacarri Johnson was arrested by police because of an incident in the 1100 block of 22nd Street around 5 p.m. on May 4.

A 58-year-old victim told police that Johnson threaten not only her son, but eluded to burning down her house with her in it.

Police arrested Johnson in the 900 block of J. Clyde Morris Blvd. and he has been charged with Threat/False Info: To Bomb/Damage, Accused <15Y.