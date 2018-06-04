× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A very nice start to the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clearing skies and comfortable… Temperatures will start in the low 60s this morning under mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will clear out from mid-morning to midday. We will see mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s, near normal for this time of year. It will be breezy today with NW winds at 10 to 15 mph. It will feel more spring-like today with dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Expect mainly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight. Lows will drop into the mid 60s overnight with light north winds.

We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow. Highs will return to the low 80s. It may feel even nicer as dew points drop into the mid 50s. We are tracking a cold front that will move through tomorrow night. A few scattered showers/storms are possible Tuesday evening/night.

Any showers should clear out early Wednesday morning. Highs will cool into the mid 70s on Wednesday. We will warm into the upper 70s on Thursday and 80s on Friday. Rain chances will stay low for the end of the work week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Today: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NW/SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 4th

1817 Tornadoes: Henrico Co, King William Co

1834 Tornado South Central Virginia

1985 Severe Thunderstorms: Northeast NC 1.00″-3.75″ Hail

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

