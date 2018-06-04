Man arrested after leading police on chase from Chesapeake to Norfolk

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A 44-year-old Chesapeake man was arrested Monday for leading police on a chase that ended in Norfolk.

Linwood Owens was charged with Driving on a Revoked License, Felony Eluding and Possession of Cocaine.

Around 12:04 p.m. Monday, an officer with the Chesapeake Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the Deep Creek area of the city for an expired inspection sticker when the driver, Owens, failed to stop and continued into the Greenbrier neighborhood. The officer saw Owens throw something out of the window during the chase.

When Owens continued into the City of Virginia Beach, officers deployed spike strips on Indian River Road. Owens continued onto I-264 in Norfolk, where he eventually crashed near the Campostella exit.

