LIFE SENTENCE new episode, Friday 6/8 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Love Factually”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DS) (HDTV)

THE OTHER SIDE – Stella (Lucy Hale) is desperate to talk to Wes (Elliot Knight), but a problem at the bar keeps getting in the way. Trying to focus on her new job at the hospital, Stella discovers some concerning information about Wes. Peter (Dylan Walsh) and Ida (Gillian Vigman) celebrate their last anniversary in an unusual way. Meanwhile, the Abbott family comes to a standstill when someone other than Stella gets sick. Jayson Blair, Brooke Lyons and Carlos PenaVega also star. Michael Grossman directed the episode written by Oliver Goldstick (#112). Original airdate 6/8/2018.