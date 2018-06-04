Hampton Police investigating Chanello’s Pizza robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in connection with a business robbery at the Chanello’s Pizza in the 1000 block of North King Street that happened early Monday morning.

Around 2:04 a.m., dispatchers received a call in reference to a robbery at the restaurant. A preliminary investigation revealed that a suspect entered the restaurant, showed a firearm and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the scene.

No one was injured during this incident.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s who is approximately 5’11”-6’1″ tall and weighs between 135-145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue bandana that covered his face, a black zip-up hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via P3Tips.com.

