First Warning Traffic – Monday road work and closures

HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND NOTABLE DETOURS June 3 – 9

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Left lane closure is the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, June 4, Wednesday, June 6 and Thursday, June 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Left lane closure is the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Tuesday, June 5 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.



US 58 East: Left lane closure on US 58 East from London Blvd. to a quarter-mile before the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, June 4, Tuesday, June 5, Wednesday, June 6 and Thursday, June 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BRIDGES:

Berkley Bridge, I-264

· I-264 east ramp (Exit 9) to St. Paul’s Blvd. closed for 30 minutes June 4, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure I-264 west June 4, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure I-264 east June 5, 9-10 p.m.

James River Bridge, Route 17

· Single-lane closures both directions June 5-7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

​I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County

View project page for complete lane closure info, including single-lane closures in Segments II & III.

Segment II:

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on June 3-7, as follows:

I-64 east and west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 east to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

· Single-lane closure east June 4-7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Express Lanes:

Full closure June 6-8, 9 a.m. to noon and June 6, 8-11:30 p.m.

​Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel

o June 3-5, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closures I-664 south from 26th St. to the MMMBT,

o June 8, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

o June 9, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

· Single-lane closures I-664 north from the MMMBT to 26th St.,

o June 6-7, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o June 8, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

o June 9, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

​

I-264:

· I-264 east ramp (Exit 21B) to First Colonial Rd. closed June 3-10 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements

Full closure of Newtown Rd. north at Greenwich Rd. June 4-7, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detours will be in place.

Curlew Drive closed near the I-64 overpass during June. A detour is in place.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: The entrance to the I-64 west on-ramp from northbound Military Hwy will be closed for about three weeks beginning June 1. Traffic will be detoured to the on-ramp using the Robin Hood Rd. entrance. In addition, eastbound and westbound traffic on Robin Hood Rd. will be detoured around the Military Hwy intersection from 7 p.m. Friday, June 1, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 4, and between the same hours June 8-11. View the project page for more details.