× First Warning Forecast: Spring Like Weather

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Most of the cloud cover from this morning have moved out leaving us mostly sunny for the rest of the day. It will be breezy today with NW winds at 10 to 15 mph. It will feel more spring-like today with dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain chances will stay at 0%.

Expect mainly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight. Lows will drop into the mid 60s overnight with light north winds.

We will wake up slightly chilly tomorrow to temperatures in the low and mid 60s with a clear sky. Highs will return to the low 80s. It may feel even nicer as dew points drop into the mid 50s. We are tracking a cold front that will move through tomorrow night. A few scattered showers/storms are possible Tuesday evening/night mainly for the Peninsulas.

Any showers should clear out early Wednesday morning. Highs will cool into the mid 70s on Wednesday. We will warm into the upper 70s on Thursday and 80s on Friday. Rain chances will stay low for the end of the work week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Today: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NW/SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 4th

1817 Tornadoes: Henrico Co, King William Co

1834 Tornado South Central Virginia

1985 Severe Thunderstorms: Northeast NC 1.00″-3.75″ Hail

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.