FBI agent loses his gun during dance-floor backflip, accidentally shoots bar patron

An FBI agent’s backflip at a club looked pretty impressive — until he lost his gun and accidentally shot someone.

Video of the off-duty agent showed him unleashing a torrent of dance moves at a Denver bar early Saturday before launching into a back handspring.

But midflip, his weapon flew out from his waistband holster.

The agent lunged for his gun but accidentally fired it as he was picking it back up, Denver police said.

One person was struck in the lower leg but is expected to survive, Denver police said.

Authorities have not identified the agent because he was not arrested, Denver police community resource officer Marika Putnam said.

The agent might face criminal charges, Denver police said in a news release issued Monday.

First, police want to examine lab results to determine if alcohol was a factor, the news release said. The department is asking any witnesses to the shooting to come forward.

The spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, Ken Lane, would not speculate on possible charges the FBI agent could face.

FBI Denver spokeswoman Amy Sanders said the incident is a personnel matter for the FBI and the police will lead the investigation.

The incident occurred at Mile High Spirits, a bar, distillery and live music venue near Coors Field.

It’s unclear whether the off-duty agent had been drinking at the time.