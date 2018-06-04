Caps on cusp of Cup after Washington takes 3-1 series lead in Stanley Cup Final

WASHINGTON – One from done.

With one more victory, the Washington Capitals can put an end to a long title drought for D.C. sports teams.

Monday, the Capitals used a three-goal barrage in the first period to blast the Vegas Golden Knights, 6-2 in game four of the NHL’s Stanley Cup Final. The Caps lead the best of seven series three games to one.

The Capitals are one victory away from delivering D.C.’s first championship in a major sport since the Redskins won Super Bowl XXVI in 1992.

T.J. Oshie, Tom Wilson and Devante Smith-Pelly scored Washington’s three first period goals. The Caps went up 4-0 on a John Carlson goal 15:23 into the second period.

The Stanley Cup Final returns to Las Vegas for Thurday’s game five. Puck drops at 8:00 p.m.