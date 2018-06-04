Ballot announced for 2019 College Football Hall of Fame

IRVING, Texas – 76 players and six coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 100 players and 32 coaches from the divisional ranks make-up the 2019 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced the names Monday.

Among the nominees: former Virginia Tech defensive lineman Corey Moore, former Virginia Union free safety William Dillon, former Hampton-Sydney defensive end Ed Kelley, former Virginia Lynchburg head coach Eddie Hurt and former Hampton head coaches Gideon Smith and Joe Taylor.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the ballot when you think that more than 5.26 million people have played college football and only 997 players have been inducted,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “The Hall’s requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and those actually elected to the Class will be part of a momentous year as we celebrate the 150th anniversary of college football in 2019.”

The 2019 class will officially be inducted during the 62nd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 10, 2019, at the New York Hilton Midtown. The inductees will be permanently enshrined at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta later that December and honored on the field during the 15th Annual National Hall of Fame Salute during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2019 season.

Of the 5.26 million individuals who have played college football since Princeton first battled Rutgers on Nov. 6, 1869, only 997 players have earned induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, or less than two one-hundredths of a percent (.02%) of those who have played the game during the past 149 years. From the coaching ranks, 217 individuals have achieved Hall of Fame distinction.

The full ballot of nominees can be found here.

2019 FBS PLAYER CANDIDATE FROM VIRGINIA:

Corey Moore, Virginia Tech-Defensive Lineman – Two-time First Team All-American (1999-unanimous) and winner of the 1999 Lombardi and Nagurski awards…Two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year led Hokies to 2000 National Championship Game…Leader of Hokies famed “Lunch Pail Defense” that led the nation in rushing defense (85.0 ypg).

2019 DIVISIONAL PLAYER CANDIDATES FROM VIRGINIA:

William Dillon, Virginia Union-Free Safety – Three-time First Team All-America selection (1980-82)…Tallied 16 interceptions in 1983…1983 Black College Player of the Year…Two-time First Team All-Conference selection and Player of the Year (1981-82).

Ed Kelley, Hampden-Sydney (Va.)-Defensive End -Two-time First Team All-America selection (1974-75)…Three-time First Team All-Conference pick (1973-75)…Led the defensive unit that gave up only 10.8 points per game in 1975.

2019 DIVISIONAL COACH CANDIDATES FROM VIRGINIA:

Eddie Hurt-Virginia Lynchburg (1925-28), Morgan State (1930-59) – Led Morgan State to six Black College National Championship and 14 CIAA titles…Posted 11 undefeated seasons, including the 1943 team that did not allow a score from a single opponent…From 1932-39, led Bears to 54-game streak without a loss.

Gideon Smith-Hampton (1921-40) – Led Pirates to 1922 Black College National Championship… Recorded four CIAA titles and two unbeaten seasons in career…Longest tenured coach in Hampton history, boasting the second-most wins all-time at the school.

Joe Taylor-Howard (1983), Virginia Union (1984-91), Hampton (1992-07), Florida A&M (2008-12) – Winningest coach in Hampton history (74%), leading Pirates to four Black College National Championships…Led teams to 10 conference titles and 10 playoff appearances throughout career…Four-time MEAC Coach of the Year.