A local program goes mobile to fill the needs of homeless people on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - 99forthe1(www.99forthe1.com) is a program founded by a Virginia Beach couple providing assistance to homeless people in the Hampton Roads area by taking the mission on the road. We find out how the mobile homeless ministry works and how it's impacting our communities.

Visit OneHourCares.com before June 22nd to vote for a deserving nonprofit in the One Hour Cares quarterly program. To date, One Hour Cares has given more than $86,000 to local non-profit groups.

